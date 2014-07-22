Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

OF Charlie Blackmon, who sat out Sunday due to a sore left ankle, was back atop the lineup Monday. He went 1-for-5 in Colorado’s 7-2 loss to Washington.

RHP Jordan Lyles plans to take another step forward Tuesday in his recovery from a fractured left hand. He is scheduled to throw 50 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday -- broken down to innings of 20, 15 and 15 pitches.

1B Justin Morneau was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a neck strain that kept him from playing in the three-game series at Pittsburgh coming out of the All-Star break. Because of the break, the move was retroactive to July 14, meaning Morneau will be eligible to be activated July 29.

SS Troy Tulowitzki missed his second straight game with a bruised upper left thigh. He sustained the injury running out a ground ball -- and pulling up -- in the fourth inning Saturday night at Pittsburgh. Tulowitzki said he planned to take it easy Monday before testing his leg Tuesday, initially doing some running in a pool and hopefully increasing his activity. Manager Walt Weiss said he still considers Tulowitzki day-to-day, adding, “We’re going to keep our fingers crossed” he doesn’t end up on the disabled list.

LHP Boone Logan (diverticulitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. It is the third stint on the disabled list this year for Logan, whom the Rockies signed to a three-year, $16.5 million contract as a free agent after last season. Logan, who played with the New York Yankees last year, had surgery after the 2013 season to have a bone spur shaved down and to have bone chips removed from his left elbow. He began the 2014 season on the disabled list with left elbow inflammation and was activated April 7 but went on the disabled list with the same elbow problem June 5 before being activated July 5. In 25 games this season, Logan is 2-1 with three blown saves and a 6.11 ERA.

RHP Nick Masset (left patellar tendon strain) was activated from the disabled list Monday. He was injured July 5 when he ran to cover home plate following a passed ball by C Wilin Rosario. Masset made one rehab appearance Sunday for Triple-A Colorado Springs and threw a scoreless inning at Memphis. Masset returned to Denver and was activated shortly before the start of Monday’s game when LHP Boone Logan was placed on the 15-day disabled list with diverticulitis.

1B Ben Paulsen made his major league debut and went 2-for-4 with an RBI after the Rockies selected his contract from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Paulsen is the 14th Rockies player to have a multi-hit game in his major league debut and first since Corey Dickerson on June 22, 2013, at Washington. Paulsen was brought up when 1B Justin Morneau (neck strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. The Rockies drafted Paulsen, 26, in the third round in 2009 out of Clemson. This year, in his second season at Colorado Springs, Paulsen was hitting .291 (101-for-347) with 24 doubles, six triples, 15 home runs, 57 RBIs and 62 runs in 95 games.

RHP Jair Jurrjens, who made two starts for the Rockies before being optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs, was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for 1B Ben Paulsen, whose contract was selected from Colorado Springs. Acquired from the Cincinnati Reds on July 2, Jurrjens went 0-1 with a 10.61 ERA in his two outings for the Rockies before being optioned July 9. He made one start for Colorado Springs on July 19 at Memphis, where he pitched a six-inning complete game in the first game of a doubleheader and lost 1-0.