Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Yohan Flande, recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to start Tuesday’s game, wound up with a no-decision against Washington. He allowed four runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

LHP Rex Brothers came on to face left-handed-hitting Adam LaRoche and gave up a three-run homer in the seventh that lifted the Nationals to a 7-4 win. Brothers has been nowhere near as effective against left-handers this season as he was in 2013, when he held them to a .162 average with no homers in 74 at-bats. Left-handed hitters were batting .270 against Brothers this year with two homers in 63 at-bats before Tuesday.

3B Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer in the third to give the Rockies a 3-0 lead. It was his first home run since May 5 against Texas, ending a homerless streak of 29 games and 110 at-bats. Arenado missed 37 games after suffering a mallet fracture in his left middle finger on May 23.

LF Corey Dickerson went 2-for-5 with a double and a home run. The double and homer were his 29th and 30th extra-base hits of the season -- 15 doubles, three triples and 12 homers. His double snapped a season-long streak of eight games without an extra-base hit.

SS Troy Tulowitzki was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sunday with what is being termed a left hip flexor strain. On Saturday night at Pittsburgh, Tulowitzki pulled up while running out a ground ball in the fourth inning and came out of the game. He tore his left quadriceps tendon on May 29, 2008, and missed 46 games. On Saturday night, trainer Keith Dugger said Tulowitzki tore old scar tissue that formed after that injury occurred six years ago.

1B Ben Paulsen went 2-for-4 with a double Tuesday for his second straight multi-hit game in his second major league game. He is the third Rockies player to have multi-hit games in each of their first two career games. The others were Jeff Salazar in 2006 and Todd Helton in 1997.