Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek broke a four-game losing streak and in his ninth career start, winning for the first time since he made his major league debut June 11 to improve his record to 2-4. Matzek pitched a career-high seven scoreless innings and has held opponents to three or fewer runs in six of his nine starts. He has pitched six innings or more in six consecutive starts. And he has pitched at least five innings in each of his nine career starts, something no other Rockies pitcher has done.

3B Nolan Arenado, who was lifted from Friday night’s game after not fully running out a grounder in the fourth, went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored Saturday. All eight of Arenado’s homers this season have come at Coors Field. Arenado said, “Today was a good day. I was able to make my plays, get a couple of knocks and help the team win, because yesterday I showed I wasn’t a team player. I‘m happy today I was able to help them out.”

1B Justin Morneau (neck strain) took batting practice for the first time since he was placed on the disabled list July 21, retroactive to July 14. Morneau, who last played on the final day before the All-Star break, is eligible to be activated Tuesday when the Rockies play at the Chicago Cubs. He is hitting .312 with 13 homers and 60 RBI.

LHP Boone Logan (diverticulitis) might face hitters for the first time Sunday, if the field is available. He is eligible to come off the disabled list that day but won’t be activated until he has thrown to hitters. Logan is on the disabled list for the third time this season, but the first two times were due to left elbow inflammation, the residue of surgery after the 2013 season to have bone chips removed and a bone spur shaved in the elbow. Diverticulitis, which is an inflammation of the colon, put Logan on the disabled list July 21, retroactive to July 12.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was scratched from the lineup due to a swollen right ankle. He rolled his right ankle at home before arriving at Coors Field. Manager Walt Weiss said Gonzalez’s ankle was “very swollen,” and he was listed day-to-day. Gonzalez did not play on Wednesday, because Weiss thought he was “grinding,” having gone 7-for-32 (.219) with 14 strikeouts since coming off the disabled list July 11 after missing 35 games when he had a benign tumor removed from his left index finger. Gonzalez was back in the lineup Friday night and hit a two-run homer off Ernesto Frieri that capped a seven-run seventh in Colorado’s 8-1 win.

C Wilin Rosario made his sixth career start at first base and second this season. Manager Walt Weiss wanted to get Rosario’s right-handed bat in the lineup against LHP Jeff Locke. Rosario also started at first on June 15 at San Francisco and played seven innings at that position before moving behind the plate. Asked if Rosario might get more time at first base, Weiss said, “It’s always an option against tough lefties. Wilin played probably his best game defensively at first base. It’s a good sign.”

CF Drew Stubbs hit his 11th homer of the season in the fourth inning Saturday against the Pirates and rolled his left ankle on the swing. Corey Dickerson pinch hit for Stubbs in the fifth. “It was an inside fastball and usually your front foot will clear a little bit,” Stubbs said. “I guess one of my spikes caught, and my foot rolled over a little bit. I had to grit my teeth to get around the bases. Walking felt fine, but whenever I jogged onto the field to play the top half of the fifth, coming off the field I knew I needed to shut it down. I think what I’ve got is a mild foot sprain, not too serious, but pretty uncomfortable. Show up tomorrow morning and see if it feels any better.”