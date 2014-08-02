Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek, originally scheduled to start Thursday, will start Saturday at Detroit. Matzek was used in relief Tuesday, entering in the 16th inning and losing to the Chicago Cubs, and manager Walt Weiss felt it best to push his start back. “I think I‘m fine; it was just a normal short bullpen for me -- an extra bullpen between starts for me,” said Matzek, who had thrown a bullpen session on Monday. “I’ve always been really durable. It felt fine that night and it feels fine now.” The scheduled Saturday starter also worked in relief.

LHP Yohan Flande won’t make his scheduled Saturday start after pitching in relief Thursday. Flande worked 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief at Chicago against the Cubs. Manager Walt Weiss had to use his starters in relief because of a 16-inning game on Tuesday.

RHP Jordan Lyles, sidelined since June 4 with a broken left hand, could return to the Colorado rotation next week. Lyles has made two rehab starts with a third possible. “We’re off Monday so he could be slotted back when we get home,” manager Walt Weiss said. “After this series (at Detroit).”

RF Brandon Barnes replaced injured RF Carlos Gonzalez in the sixth inning Friday night and contributed to Colorado’s two-run seventh inning. Barnes hit the second of two singles to lead off the seventh and scored the second of the Rockies’ two runs in the inning. He slid home under the late tag of C Bryan Holaday, beating a high throw from 3B Nick Castellanos.

OF Michael Cuddyer, out since June 9 with a left shoulder fracture, could begin a rehab assignment next week. “He’s looking really good,” manager Walt Weiss said. “He looks ready to play right now. He’s still a few weeks away but he’s hitting in a cage now.”

RF Carlos Gonzalez had to leave Friday night’s game after five innings when he aggravated his sore right ankle. Gonzalez slid into the wall in foul territory making an inning-ending catch on Detroit DH Victor Martinez to end the fifth. He hobbled into the dugout and was replaced by OF Brandon Barnes to start the sixth. “That was one of the better plays I’ve seen,” manager Walt Weiss said, “sliding into the wall, making that catch. But his ankle doesn’t look great. We’ll see how it looks (Saturday) when he comes to the park.” Judging by the way he came off the field, he would be doubtful for Saturday’s game.

LHP Franklin Morales gave up three runs on six hits and four walks in six innings Friday night, costing him his sixth loss in 11 decisions. “The two walks (in the sixth) and the three runs (in the fifth) hurt him,” manager Walk Weiss said. “Other than that, I thought he handled a good lineup pretty well.” Morales kept Detroit in check the first four innings.