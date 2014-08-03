Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek had a rough outing Saturday night, allowing 10 hits and eight runs in a start that lasted three batters longer than four innings. “That was a tough one,” manager Walt Weiss said. “The balls they hit hard were out and over the plate. When you get kicked around in this league, you’ve got to bounce back. He’s had some things happen to him early in his career and he’s bounced back. I‘m sure he will this time, too.”

LHP Pedro Hernandez was designated for assignment Saturday to clear a roster spot for OF Jason Pridie. Hernandez appeared in one game for Colorado, a start, and allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings. He had been optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs after Friday night’s game.

DH Justin Morneau was taken off first base Saturday as Colorado took advantage of playing in an American League city where designated hitters are used. Morneau was in the lineup as the Rockies’ DH. “It was just to get him off his feet and still keep his bat in the lineup,” manager Walt Weiss said. “I think a lot of our guys are still feeling the effects of that 6 1/2-hour game (Tuesday).”

OF Jason Pridie was purchased from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday and reported to Detroit in time to play against the Tigers. “Jason had been doing well down there,” manager Walt Weiss said. “He’s been around the league before. We saw him this spring. He’s been grinding away at Colorado Springs and deserves to be called up.” With OFs Michael Cuddyer and Carlos Gonzalez battling injuries, Pride will give the Rockies some outfield depth.

RHP LaTroy Hawkins got an inning of much needed work Saturday night, although giving up a run wasn’t in the plan. Hawkins was making only his second appearance since July 23 as Colorado has lost six of seven. He gave up two hits, a double and RBI single, in his inning.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was held out of action Saturday night after aggravating his sore right ankle while making an inning-ending catch in the fifth inning Friday night. “He’s better than I thought he would be,” manager Walt Weiss said, “but he’s still sore. The swelling has gone down some and that’s a good sign. With the off day Monday ... we’ll make a decision (on putting him on the disabled list) in a day or two. I think he’s going to be OK.”

1B Wilin Rosario moved from behind the plate to first base Saturday night as the Rockies used regular 1B Justin Morneau as their designated hitter. Manager Walt Weiss said that might be an option going forward if Morneau can’t play. Rosario has limited first base experience but Colorado currently has no other player to take over the position when Morneau isn’t available.