Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles will be activated from the 60-day disabled list Wednesday and make his first start since he suffered a broken bone in his left hand while making a tag at home plate June 4. Lyles’ start will end the Rockies’ string of 20 straight games started by a left-handed pitcher that ties the major league record set by the 1982 Kansas City Royals. The last right-handed pitcher to start for the Rockies was Jair Jurrjens on July 9.

3B Nolan Arenado hit his 10th home run in the seventh to tie the game at 4 and end a long Rockies’ home-run drought. They did not hit a home run on their seven-game road trip that concluded Saturday. The only other time the Rockies went seven games without a home run was from April 18-24, 2007, a stretch of 66 innings. Before Arenado’s homer, the Rockies had last gone deep in the seventh inning against Pittsburgh on July 27, when Arenado connected off Pittsburgh’s Tony Watson. Arenado’s latest home run ended a stretch of 71 innings by the Rockies without a home run.

RHP Christian Bergman (broken left hand) is scheduled to make his third rehab start and throw about 90 pitches Friday for Triple-A Colorado Springs. Bergman, who was hit with a line drive June 20 in his third career start for the Rockies and suffered a broken left trapezium bone, made his first two rehab starts for Double-A Tulsa and threw 63 and 77 pitches while going 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA (9 innings, 3 earned runs) in those two starts. Bergman is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list Aug. 20, so he can make two more rehab starts after his outing Friday.

RF Michael Cuddyer (fractured left shoulder socket) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with rookie-level Grand Junction that is expected to last about 14 at-bats and will see him play at two levels. Cuddyer, 35, who injured his shoulder while playing third base June 5, wanted to begin his comeback at the lowest level of the Rockies farm system and be around very young players and, perhaps, impact them. Cuddyer will play two games for Grand Junction at Billings, make the 3 1/2-hour bus ride to Great Falls, where he is scheduled to play three games through Sunday and complete his rehab with four games at Double-A Tulsa through Aug. 15.

LHP Brett Anderson left the game with low back spasms after throwing one pitch in the fourth. He was making his fifth start since coming off the 60-day disabled list July 13 after fracturing his left index finger while swinging a bat April 12. In his past three starts before facing the Cubs, Anderson had gone 1-0 with a 1.33 ERA. He held the Cubs scoreless for three innings, allowed one single and thanks to a double play, faced nine batters. He got six outs on ground balls. After the game, manager Walt Weiss, when asked how Anderson was, said, “Not real good. His back locked up, and he doesn’t look too good right now.”