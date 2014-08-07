Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles was activated from the 60-day disabled list to start against the Chicago Cubs. While covering the plate and trying to make a tag on June 4 against Arizona, Lyles suffered a broken left hand that caused him to miss 54 games. At the time of his injury, Lyles was 5-1 with a 3.52 ERA in 12 starts. In his first eight starts, Lyles went 5-0 with a 2.66 ERA. He earned his first win since May 10, throwing 93 pitches in six innings and giving up four runs on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts. Lyles scrapped his circle changeup during his long layoff in favor of a split-fingered change that he used in three live batting practice sessions and two rehab starts and was ecstatic with the results. Lyles said, “I threw 20 of those tonight. Something a little bit slower, something to give the hitters another thing to think about. I‘m excited about that pitch, I think it’s going to do wonders for me down the road. I wanted a way to offset my fastball and cutter and curveball.It was good to get out there and get a feel for it for the first time. I think it will only get better.”

LF Corey Dickerson went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored and finished a home run shy of the cycle. It was his team-leading ninth multi-extra-base hit game of the season. He matched his career-high with four hits. It was his third four-hit game, all this season and the first since June 20 against Milwaukee.

RHP Brooks Brown was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs and began his second stint this season with the Rockies by pitching a scoreless ninth. They selected his contract from Colorado Springs on July 6 and optioned him there July 29 after he had gone 0-1 with a 7.56 ERA in nine games. The need for Brown arose after the Rockies used all eight of their pitchers inn the final nine innings Tuesday in a 6-5 loss in 12 innings to the Chicago Cubs.

RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs on Wednesday in his first rehab game for rookie-level Grand Junction. He is expected to play three games for Grand Junction before playing four games for Double-A Tulsa through Aug. 15.

OF Jason Pridie was designated for assignment. The Rockies selected his contract from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday. He appeared in two games, one start, with the Rockies and went 1-for-4 with one run scored. Pridie, 30, signed a minor league contract with the Rockies in December and in 87 games at Colorado Springs, Pridie has hit .275 with 10 homers and 43 RBI. In addition to the Rockies, Pridie has played for the Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles. He has hit .229 with five homers and 24 RBI in 127 games in the big leagues.

LHP Brett Anderson was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a low back strain. He started Tuesday, pitched three scoreless innings and left after throwing one pitch in the fourth with what were described as back spasms. Anderson was making his fifth start since coming off the 60-day disabled list July 13 after missing three months due to a fractured left index finger, an injury he sustained while hitting a ball off the end of his bat on April 12.