Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Yohan Flande gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk in six innings. It was the second time in six career starts that Flande has pitched six innings; he pitched a career-high 6 2/3 innings against the Cubs at Chicago on July 31. The Rockies are 0-6 in games started by Flande, who is 0-4 with a 5.77 ERA in seven career games, six starts.

RHP Juan Nicasio was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs and will work out of the bullpen after making the transition there from starting to relieving. Nicasio gave up two runs on a two-run homer to Javier Baez and worked two innings in his first relief appearance in the majors. He began the season in the Rockies’ rotation and was optioned on June 16 to Colorado Springs after going 5-5 with a 5.92 ERA in 14 starts. In 10 games, including four starts, at Colorado Springs, Nicasio is 3-2 with one save and a 4.54 ERA. Five of his six relief appearances were longer than one inning.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 0-for-4 with a strikeout and didn’t get the ball out of the infield. LeMahieu is hitting .269, the lowest his average has been since it was at that same mark June 28. LeMahieu has gone hitless in seven of his past eight games and is 1-for-30 in that span.

RHP Brooks Brown was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs, one day after being recalled from there and pitching a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday night in the Rockies’ 13-4 win over the Chicago Cubs. That was Brown’s second stint this season with the Rockies. In 10 games with the Rockies this season, Brown is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA.