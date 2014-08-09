Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek made only one mistake pitch, but it resulted in a three-run home run by Arizona C Miguel Montero in the first inning of the Rockies’ 5-3 loss on Friday. Matzek gave up four hits and walked five. “I walked a few people but overall I felt pretty good,” Matzek said. “He (Montero) was on it. It wasn’t a very good pitch but he was right on it. he might have been guessing at it. We had a runner on second so he could have been sitting on off-speed. I threw it right in his bat.” Matzek left two runners on base in the third inning and got out of the fifth inning with a one-out doubleplay grounder.

SS Troy Tulowitzki ran in the outfield and did defensive drills Friday as he recovers from a left hip flexor strain. “With any injury, we have to see how they show up the next day, but he looked good running around,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “I‘m realty encouraged where he is at.” Tulowitzki, who is leading the NL with a .340 batting average, is expected to take ground balls during batting practice this weekend, but Weiss said it is unlikely Tulowitzki will return soon. “I don’t know to say he will be ready in a week,” Weiss said. “I think it’s going to take a little more time.”

RF Carlos Gonzalez struck out three times, twice on changeups and once on a fastball, before being removed in the last of the seventh inning.

LHP Brett Anderson, originally scheduled to start Sunday, underwent an MRI on his back in Denver on Friday after being removed from a Tuesday start against the Chicago Cubs after three innings because of back spasms. “We’ll see how that turns out,” Anderson said. “His back was pretty sore.” Anderson is 1-1 with a 2.91 in eight starts this season in an injury plagued career. After making 30 starts for Oakland in 2009, He has made 51 starts in the last five years.

C Michael McKenry hit his second home run in three at-bats when he led off the fifth inning with a homer Friday, but it was a defensive play that made more noise Friday. Arizona RF David Peralta stole home when McKenry, after catching an outside pitch, lobbed a throw-back to the pitcher with two outs and runners on the corners in the seventh inning for a 5-1 Arizona lead. “Honesty, I messed up,” McKenry said. “I gave a quick glance and didn’t really see much and threw it right back and didn’t think twice about it. It was on me. It was my fault. I already apologized to Rex. I feel awful about it. I guarantee in my whole career it will never happen again.” McKenry hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning of his last start Wednesday against the Cubs.