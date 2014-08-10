Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado provided just about the only offense the Rockies were able to muster against Arizona RHP Trevor Cahill and two relievers on Saturday, hitting a double, a home run and a sacrifice fly while driving in three runs and scoring twice. He also walked once.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa, who has had good career success against Arizona, gave up four runs and six hits in six innings of a 14-4 loss Saturday. “He always goes out and puts us in positions to win games and that is what I thought he did tonight,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said of a game that was close until Arizona scored nine runs in the eighth inning. De La Rosa has eight career victories against the Diamondbacks and has beaten only San Diego (nine) more. De La Rosa entered the game with a 2.65 ERA against the Diamondbacks, the best against any National League West opponent.

SS Troy Tulowitzki slightly increased his workload Saturday, doing a little more running as he recovers from a left hip flexor that landed him on the disabled list July 22. “He looks good,” manager Walt Weiss said. “He’s moving around well.” Tulowitzki appears to be at least a week away from returning, Weiss said.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was held out of the starting lineup Saturday with soreness in his left ankle, the same discomfort that forced him out of Friday’s game in the last of the seventh inning. “We’re in a situation, we evaluate him day to day,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “When that situation flares up, we respond. It’s a day-to-day condition.”

LHP Brett Anderson had the MRI on his balky back read Saturday morning, but the Rockies were not prepared to reveal results before their game at Arizona on Saturday night. “We should have some information later today,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. Anderson was removed from his start against the Cubs after three innings Tuesday because of back spasms.