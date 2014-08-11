Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RF Michael Cuddyer was 7-for-13 with three doubles and six RBIs in his first four rehab games with rookie league Grand Junction and appears close to join the Rockies’ Double-A affiliate at Tulsa to continue his rehab assignment against pitching that is closer to the major league level. Cuddyer has been on the disabled list since June 9 with right shoulder inflammation.

OF Jason Pridie, designated for assignment by Colorado on Wednesday, was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs. He appeared in two games, one start, with the Rockies and went 1-for-4 with one run.

SS Troy Tulowitzki continues to feel pain in the front of his left hip and will return to Denver rather than accompany the team to San Diego for a three-game road trip that begins Monday. Tulowitzki did some running and defensive drills Friday at Chase Field. “He’s fine, unless we have to go out and do the high intensity stuff,” Colorado trainer Keith Dugger said. Of the hip pain, Dugger added: “We are trying to isolate exactly, is this is the direct result of the strain that he had or is there is an underlying hip labrum that we can address.” Tulowitzki has spoken to a handful of specialists about his hip already.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was placed on the disabled list with left knee tendinitis and a right ankle sprain. He was removed in the seventh inning of Friday’s game and did not play Saturday. Gonzalez asked for some time off in an attempt to get healthier. “Give him some time for some of his nagging injuries to calm down,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. Gonzalez also spent time on the disabled list with a finger injury this season, but Weiss said the Rockies have not discussed shutting Gonzalez down for the season. “I want to see him back,” Weiss said. “I don’t like to see players shut down the last part of the season. I think it is important to be out there and playing, going into the offseason with a healthy mindset and some confidence, as opposed to going into the offseason thinking about rehab.”

1B Ben Paulsen hit his first major league home in the second inning Sunday after rejoining the Rockies earlier in the day when RF Carlos Gonzalez was placed on the disabled list. Paulsen, who spent time with the Rockies earlier this season, has hit safely in all eight of his major league games. He hit .285 with 15 homers and 63 at Triple-A Colorado Springs this season.

LHP Brett Anderson is to see a spine surgeon Dr. Chris Yeung in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Monday, the Rockies announced, after an MRI showed a bulging disk between his L4-L5 vertebrae. Surgery appears an option. ”The positive thing is, it’s so cut-and-dry we know what it is,“ Colorado trainer Keith Dugger said. ”It’s how we handle the situation. That’s why we go to the experts. Anderson, who left Tuesday’s start with back discomfort, continues to feel pain down his leg. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2011 and missed most of 2013 with a stress fracture in his right foot.