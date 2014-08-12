Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles allowed two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings Monday night. He has limited the opposition to three or fewer runs while working five or more innings in 10 of his 14 starts this season. During those 10 outings, he is 4-0 with a 2.47 ERA.

LF Corey Dickenson, who hit a game-winning homer Sunday in Arizona, hit a three-run homer Monday night in San Diego. It marked the second time this season (and his career) that Dickerson homered in back-to-back games. He also did so May 31-June 1. Dickerson has hit safely in six consecutive games, going 10-for-23 (.435) with a double, a triple, two homers and nine RBIs.

1B Justin Morneau is riding a six-game hitting streak. He is batting .500 during the streak (12-for-24) with three doubles and a triple. He went 2-for-3 Monday night against the Padres.

LHP Brett Anderson will have season-ending back surgery to repair a disk in his lower back Thursday. The rehab is expected to be five to six months, meaning Anderson should be ready by spring training. Anderson, who also lost three months on the disabled list after suffering a broken left index finger on April 12, finishes 2014 with a 1-3 record with a 2.91 ERA in eight starts.