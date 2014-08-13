Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Yohan Flande collected his first major league hit Tuesday. The pitcher had been 0-for-7. He also worked his second quality start in seven starts, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings at San Diego. However, he took the loss, his record falling to 0-5.

LF Corey Dickerson homered in each of the past three games and accounted for all four runs the Rockies scored in two losses in San Diego with a pair of homers. Dickerson has 16 home runs on the season. Monday night was the 162nd game -- the equivalent of one complete season -- of Dickerson’s career. Over those 162 games, Dickerson hit .296 (143-for-483) with 32 doubles, nine triples, 20 home runs, 66 RBIs and 82 runs.

1B Justin Morneau extended his hitting streak to seven games Tuesday. He is hitting .519 (14-for-27) during the streak. Morneau went 2-for-3 with a walk Tuesday -- extending his streak of multi-hit games to six straight, tying his career high originally set in 2010 when he was with the Twins. Morneau is hitting .373 (24-for-59) over his past 15 games since July 12.

SS Troy Tulowitzki (left hip flexor strain) and LF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis/right ankle sprain) will have their injuries re-evaluated in Denver on Wednesday. Tulowitzki has missed 18 games since he went on the disabled list July 20. Gonzalez went on the disabled list Sunday.

LF Carlos Gonzalez (left knee tendinitis/right ankle sprain) and SS Troy Tulowitzki (left hip flexor strain) will have their injuries re-evaluated in Denver on Wednesday. Tulowitzki has missed 18 games since he went on the disabled list July 20. Gonzalez went on the disabled list Sunday.