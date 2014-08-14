Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LF Corey Dickerson didn’t homer for the first time in four games Wednesday. But he went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to eight straight games (14-for-31).

1B Justin Morneau was 1-for-3 with a double Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to eight straight games (15-for-30 with four doubles and a triple). But his string of six straight multi-hit games, which equals his career-best streak, came to an end. Morneau has a career .365 batting average (27-for-74) in 22 career games against the Padres with six doubles, three homers, 10 RBIs and eight runs scored.

SS Troy Tulowitzki will have surgery Friday to repair the labrum in his left hip. Tulowitzki, on the disabled list since June 30, hit .340 this season. He played only 91 games. He did have 21 homers, 52 RBIs and 71 runs scored.

LF Carlos Gonzalez could be ruled out for the rest of the 2014 season after injuries to his left knee and right ankle are re-evaluated Thursday. Gonzalez has been limited to 70 games this season by a series of problems. He was hitting .238 with 11 homers and 38 RBIs in only 260 at-bats.