Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

SS Josh Rutledge, who has been getting most of the time at that position since Troy Tulowitzki was injured July 19, was not in the lineup. Rutledge entered Friday with one hit in his past 27 at-bats with 10 strikeouts. Manager Walt Weiss said Rutledge is “searching for it a little bit right now. I try to have a feel when guys are struggling and searching for it and try to give them a mental break more than anything.” Charlie Culberson started in place of Rutledge and went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer that put the Rockies ahead 7-2 in the fifth. It was Culberson’s career-high third homer of the season and second three-run shot.

LF Corey Dickerson went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and extended his hitting streak to a career-high nine games. During the streak, Dickerson is hitting .429 (15-for-35) with two doubles, one triple, three homers, 11 RBIs and eight runs scored. He has raised his average for the season from .309 to .323 during the streak.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa gave up five hits and three runs in seven innings. It was career-high 10th consecutive start of at least six innings. He made nine consecutive starts of that length from Aug. 19-Oct. 1, 2010. During the 10 starts, De La Rosa is 6-2 with a 3.80 ERA. This season at Coors Field, De La Rosa is 8-2 with a 3.30 ERA in 12 starts and has won five consecutive starts. Lifetime at Coors Field, De La Rosa is 43-14 with a 4.08 ERA in 76 games, 72 starts.

RF Michael Cuddyer (fractured left shoulder socket) could rejoin the Rockies on Saturday. After playing five games on a rehab assignment with Rookie level Grand Junction, where he went 11-for-19 (.579) with six doubles and nine RBI, Cuddyer was scheduled to play his second rehab gave for Double-A Tulsa on Thursday. He will travel to Denver on Friday and could be activated and play Saturday. Cuddyer injured his shoulder diving for a ball while playing third base on June 5. Manager Weiss said, “If everything goes OK, he has a chance to be in the starting lineup for us Saturday.”

RF Carlos Gonzalez, who has patella tendinitis in his left knee, will undergo season-ending surgery Monday in Frisco, Colo. Dr. Tom Hackett will perform the surgery. Gonzalez has been on the disabled list since Aug. 10 and finishes an injury plagued season with a career-low .238 average, 11 homers and 38 RBI in 70 games. He also had a .292 on-base percentage, a .431 slugging percentage and 70 strikeouts in 260 at-bats.