Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LF Corey Dickerson’s run-scoring doubled in the sixth extended his career-high hitting streak to 10 games. During the streak, he is hitting .410 (16-for-39) with three doubles, one triple, three homers, 12 RBI and eight runs scored. For the season, Dickerson is hitting .322 (98-for-304) with 41 extra-base hits -- 21 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs.

RHP Matt Belisle made his first start since May 25, 2008, while with the Cincinnati Reds. He replaced Franklin Morales, whose wife went into labor. Belisle gave up one run in three innings, the most he has thrown since Aug. 3, 2011, against Philadelphia when he worked the final three innings of the game. Belisle is the franchise-record tying 15th starting pitcher used by the Rockies this season, the most in the majors. The 1993 expansion Rockies also used 15 starting pitchers. The last major league team to use 15 starting pitchers in a season was the 2012 San Diego Padres.

RF Michael Cuddyer (fractured left shoulder socket) is scheduled to be activated Saturday and play for the Rockies for the first time since he was injured June 5. He completed an eight-game rehab assignment Thursday -- five games with Rookie level Grand Junction and three with Double-A Tulsa -- and returned to Coors Field on Friday. “I never had any issues with the shoulder at all,” said Cuddyer, who was injured diving for a ball while playing third base. “After three or four games, started getting my legs back underneath me and feet underneath me. Everything’s good. I‘m not saying I‘m going to come light it up. I‘m not saying I‘m going to come out and stink. But I feel normal about being on the baseball field, which is what you want to do and why I went down there for eight games is to become familiar again with playing.”

SS Troy Tulowitzki underwent season-ending surgery to repair torn cartilage in his left hip. The surgery was performed in Vail, Colo., by Dr. Marc Philippon. “Sounds like things went well,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “He’s recovering. The doctor felt like he took care of whatever he had to take care of in there. And it was a successful surgery.”