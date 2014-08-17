Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Brooks Brown was recalled from Triple-A Colorado for his third stint with the Rockies. They selected his contract from Colorado Springs on July 6, optioned him there July 29, recalled him Aug. 6 and optioned him to Colorado Springs on Aug. 7. In 10 games with the Rockies, Brown is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA. The Rockies recalled Brown after putting Tommy Kahnle (right shoulder inflammation) on the disabled list. He was unable to pitch Friday, and after using six relievers that night, the Rockies did not want to go another day short a bullpen arm.

RHP Tommy Kahnle (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Thursday. He was unable to play catch Friday, and after using six relievers that night, the Rockies did not want to go another day with Kahnle unavailable, although he did feel better Saturday. In his last outing Tuesday at San Diego, Kahnle threw 38 pitches in 1 2/3 innings. The Rockies selected Kahnle from the New York Yankees in the Rule 5 draft in December and, after never pitching above the Double-A level, he has had a heavy workload in his rookie season, pitching 63 innings in 47 games while going 2-1 with a 3.71 ERA.

1B Justin Morneau was scratched from the lineup due to a stiff neck, something that bothers him from time to time and typically involves no more than a day or two off. But he was on the disabled list with a neck strain from July 21, retroactive to July 14, until he was activated July 29.

RF/1B Michael Cuddyer (fractured left shoulder socket) was activated from the 60-day disabled list. He completed an eight-game rehab assignment on Thursday and was scheduled to play for the Rockies for the first time Saturday since he was injured June 5 diving for a ground ball while playing third base. Originally, Cuddyer was going to play right field and bat second. But when 1B Justin Morneau was scratched from the lineup with a stiff neck, Cuddyer was moved to first base and the cleanup spot in the lineup before the game was postponed due to a water main break.

SS Troy Tulowitzki is facing about a five-month rehab period after undergoing surgery Friday to have a labrum tear in his left hip repaired. It’s very similar to the surgery that former 1B Todd Helton had on his right hip during the 2012 season. Head trainer Keith Dugger said, “We’re very pleased that we didn’t have to address any cartilage defects or anything like that. It’s pretty clean. No giant cysts were involved, which means that fluids didn’t leak in there. Optimistic is what we are.” Dugger called the surgery “pretty cut and dried” as far as hip surgeries go.

LHP Brett Anderson was transferred to the 60-day disabled list two days after he underwent surgery for a ruptured disc in his lower back on Aug. 14. Anderson went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 6, one day after he injured his back throwing his first pitch in the fourth inning. Rockies head trainer Keith Dugger said, “It was a very, very large size disc, so we are going to be a little more conservative. He blew out his back. It was an acute rupture that just happened. This was not something that was there before.” The injury-prone Anderson missed four months last year with Oakland due to a stress fracture in his right foot. This season, Anderson, 26, suffered a broken left index finger while hitting a ball off the end of his bat April 12 and didn’t return until July 13. He went 1-3 with a 2.91 ERA in eight starts this season. The Rockies hold a $12 million option on Anderson for next season, and his history of unusual injuries will factor into that decision about exercising the option.