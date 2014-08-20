Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Yohan Flande was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs, two days after he started the second game of a doubleheader against Cincinnati and allowed six hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings. The Rockies won 10-5, but he was not involved in the decision. In two stints with the Rockies this season, Flande is 0-5 with a 5.52 ERA in nine games, eight starts with the Rockies. He has repeatedly had trouble going through a lineup a third time and seems best suited for a multi-inning relief role.

OF/1B Matt McBride had his contract selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs. He pinch hit in the ninth and flied out. McBride, 29, returns to the big leagues for the first time since playing 31 games for the Rockies in 2012, when he hit .205 (16-for-78) with two homers and 11 RBIs in 31 games. Other than four games on a rehab assignment at Rookie level Grand Junction, McBride has spent this season at Colorado Springs, where in 51 games, he has hit .305 with 11 doubles, seven homers and 35 RBIs. The Rockies acquired McBride and pitchers Drew Pomeranz, Alex White and Joe Gardner from Cleveland in the July 30, 2011 trade that sent Ubaldo Jimenez to the Indians. McBride is the only one of those players still in the Rockies organization.

LHP Rex Brothers allowed two hits, three runs and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. In his past nine games, Brothers has issued 10 walks in his past nine games, a stretch that covers eight innings and during which he has also allowed 11 hits and eight runs, all earned, for a 9.00 ERA. Brothers’ overall ERA is 5.40, the highest it has been since he had a season-high 5.47 ERA on June 4.

2B DJ LeMahieu (sore left ankle) did not play Aug. 17 and Aug. 18. He returned to the lineup Aug. 19.

RHP Christian Bergman (broken left hand) made his fourth rehab start Monday and second for Triple-A Colorado Springs. He is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list Wednesday, but that won’t happen because he’ll be between starts and unavailable. However, it’s likely Bergman will start on Sunday in the turn that belonged to LHP Yohan Flande, who was optioned to Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Bergman is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA in three starts, the last on June 20 when he was hit with a line drive off the bat of Milwaukee’s Aramis Ramirez and suffered a broken left trapezium bone, which is located below the thumb.

1B Justin Morneau (sore neck) did not play Aug. 15-18. He returned to the lineup Aug. 19.

RF Michael Cuddyer was scratched from the lineup due to left hamstring soreness. After missing 60 games due to a fractured left shoulder socket, he played his first games for the Rockies -- after appearing in eight rehab games -- in Sunday’s split doubleheader and did a lot of running while going 5-for-10 and hitting for the cycle in the second game. Rockies manager Walt Weiss said, “He took several laps around the bases, hard laps, and he came up a little sore. He had been playing on a rehab assignment, but I think he red-lined the other day. He had to run hard several times.” Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said Cuddyer told him he could play, but Dugger said, “I don’t want to risk it. That’s the bottom line.” Cuddyer is the third player in major league history to hit for the cycle in each league, joining Bob Watson and John Olerud, and the 26th to hit for the cycle twice. The only players with three career cycles are Babe Herman and Bob Meusel.

SS Troy Tulowitzki was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15 to repair a torn left hip labrum and had been on the 15-day disabled list since July 22, retroactive to July 20, with what originally was thought to be a left hip flexor strain. In 91 games, Tulowitzki hit .340 with 21 home runs and 52 RBIs, along with a .432 on-base percentage and a .603 slugging percentage.

RF Carlos Gonzalez underwent surgery Monday to have his left patella tendon repaired and a bursa sac removed. Dr. Thomas Hackett performed the operation in Vail, Colo., and Rockies head trainer Keith Dugger said it won’t be known for several months whether Gonzalez will be ready for the start of spring training. Dugger said, “The fatty pad (bursa sac) was beat up and torn up. They cleaned that out. The middle third of the patella tendon was where the actual diseased tissue was. They cut that out and sewed it back together.” Gonzalez will be on crutches at least three weeks, and his left leg was placed in a straight-leg immobilizer. Dugger said, “We really won’t know how he is going to be until that 4 1/2- to 5-month mark. He might be a little delayed for spring training, but our goal is to get him there and get him ready.”