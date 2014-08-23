Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

1B Matt McBride hit a grand slam in the sixth Wednesday that gave the Rockies a 5-2 win over Kansas City. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, McBride is the third Rockies rookie in franchise history to hit a game-winning home run. The others were Garrett Atkins in June 2005 and Ian Stewart in August 2007.

2B DJ LeMahieu entered Friday’s game with four hits in his past 61 at-bats, a slump that had dropped his average from .291 to .255. But he went 3-for-4, matching his season high for hits in a game. Before the game, manager Walt Weiss, typically very supportive of his players, said he thought LeMahieu would soon put the slump behind him. “He puts in a lot of work before the game,” Weiss said. “It’s important to just simplify the at-bats when you get to this point where you’re searching for it and struggling a little bit.”

1B Justin Morneau hit a two-run homer in the third. It was his 14th homer of the season but his first since June 24 against St. Louis. Morneau went 130 at-bats without hitting a home run.

LHP Boone Logan, signed in the offseason as a free agent to a three-year, $16.5 million contract, began the ninth and gave up one hit, two walks and four runs and hit a batter in one-third of an inning. He turned over two inherited runners to Juan Nicasio and both scored when Nicasio yielded a grand slam to Marcell Ozuna. In 33 games, Logan is 2-3 with a 6.33 ERA and has allowed 29 hits, including six home runs, in 24 2/3 innings with 11 walks and 31 strikeouts.

LHP Franklin Morales pitched into the fifth, leaving after he failed to retire the four batters he faced, and giving up a season-high-tying six runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts and one wild pitch. The start was 18th of the season for Morales and matched his shortest of the season. He also went four-plus innings on July 27 against Pittsburgh, leaving after he faced two batters in the fifth. Morales’ ERA rose to 5.32.