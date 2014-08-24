Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RF Brandon Barnes hit his seventh home run, a two-run shot in the third inning with two outs that gave the Rockies a 3-1 lead over the Marlins on Saturday night. Barnes his a career-high eight home runs with Houston in 2013. Six of his seven homers this year have come at Coors Field. His only road homer was an inside-the-park home run at San Francisco on June 14. The right-handed-hitting Barnes has hit all seven homers off right-handed pitchers.

LF Corey Dickerson tied the score Saturday night in a game against the Marlins with a home run into the third deck in right field in the ninth inning and won it 5-4 with a single in the 13th. The third-deck homer was the 33rd at Coors Field, which opened in 1995. The last player to do it was Oakland’s Brandon Moss on June 12, 2012. The last Rockies player to hit a home run into the third deck was Carlos Gonzalez to complete a cycle against the Chicago Cubs on July 31, 2010. Dickerson’s walk-off single in the 13th was the second of his career. The other was a triple against St. Louis in the 15th inning on Sept. 19, 2013.

RHP Christian Bergman will be activated from the 60-day disabled list Sunday to start for the first time since June 20 when he was hit with a line drive in his third career start and suffered a broken bone in his left hand. He was eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list Wednesday but wasn’t ready to start then, having made his final rehab start for Triple-A Colorado Springs two days earlier. Bergman will take the spot in the rotation that had been occupied by Yohan Flande, who was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday. “I’ve been waiting for it for at least 60 days. I‘m really excited to get back out there,” said Bergman, who realizes that his injury cost him an opportunity to make more of an impression with manager Walt Weiss and his coaching staff. “It’s hard not to look at it that way, especially when you consider all the stuff that’s happened,” Bergman said, referring to the Rockies’ abundant injuries. “But whether it was here or Triple-A, missing two months of the season is never ideal. So I just took it as a learning experience and tried to learn from watching people around me and take what I learned into tomorrow and going forward.”

RF Michael Cuddyer missed three games because of left hamstring soreness but pinch hit in the 12th inning on Saturday night and walked. Pitcher Tyler Matzek then pinch ran for Cuddyer, who took batting practice before the game on the field for the first time since he came up with the hamstring soreness after going 5-for-10 in a doubleheader Sunday against Cincinnati and hitting for the cycle in the second game against the Reds.