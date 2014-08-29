Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles followed in the footsteps of three teammates in the Rockies starting rotation Thursday, pitching well enough to win against the San Francisco Giants. Alas, like LHP Jorge De La Rosa on Tuesday and LHP Franklin Morales on Wednesday, Lyles had nothing but decent stats to show for what on many nights would have been a winning effort. Lyles allowed only four hits in six innings, but three runs were two too many on an afternoon when the Rockies were held to one. The loss was his first on the road this season.

RHP Christian Bergman will make his fifth major league start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks fully understanding his secret to success: Limit walks. The young right-hander had many more hits allowed (32) than innings pitched (21 1-3) in his first four starts, yet has two quality starts and a win already to his record. That’s due in large part to having allowed only six walks in those four starts, including none in his second outing, a six-inning effort against the San Francisco Giants on June 14. Only three other Rockies pitchers have ever not allowed a walk in his first or second career start. Bergman has never faced the Diamondbacks.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa threw long toss in the outfield before Thursday’s series finale against the San Francisco Giants and, fittingly, gave Rockies manager a thumbs-up regarding his availability to make his next start Sunday in Arizona. De La Rosa had to be pulled from Tuesday’s 3-0 loss in the sixth inning after jamming his left (pitching hand) thumb while batting. He had pitched five shutout innings before suffering the injury.

1B Justin Morneau was back in the Rockies lineup Thursday after reportedly having been claimed off waivers by the Milwaukee Brewers. According to a CBS Sports report, the Brewers and Rockies could not come to a trade agreement after the claim, prompting Colorado to pull the veteran back from waivers. Morneau has one more year remaining on a two-year, $12.5 million deal. He went 0-for-4 in the 4-1 loss to the San Francisco average, with his average dropping to .314.

C Jackson Williams made his first major league start Thursday and made it a memorable one by recording his first major league hit. Williams, who made his big-league debut as a defensive replacement Wednesday night, followed up a third-inning strikeout with a fifth-inning single up the middle off San Francisco Giants RHP Yusmeiro Petit. Williams also walked in the eighth inning. In three plate appearances, he was already more productive than the teammate who had started the first three games of the series, C Michael McKenry, who went 1-for-11 against the Giants.