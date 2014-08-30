Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon had 59 RBIs from the No. 1 spot in the batting order after driving in the second Rockies’ run in a 5-2 loss to Arizona on Friday. He has the most in the majors from the leadoff spot, and all 15 of his homers have come from there. St. Louis 2B Matt Carpenter has 50 RBIs hitting first. Blackmon opened the season with a six-hit game against the D-backs.

LHP Rex Brothers walked the bases loaded to take the loss in a 5-2 defeat Friday, walking the only three batters he faced. Of the 17 pitches he threw, five were strikes. “A tremendously bad performance on my part,” said Brothers, 4-6 with a 5.86 ERA “I don’t have any excuse. It was ridiculous. There is no room for that especially the way the guys played tonight.” Brothers threw four straight breaking balls in the dirt after reaching an 0-2 count on Arizona RF David Incirate. One of those pitches one-hopped catcher Michael McKendry and ricocheted back to where Brothers caught it on the fly. “The last couple of times he had thrown the ball well and it looked like he had turn the corner, but he struggled tonight with his command,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. Brothers has 38 walks in 50 2/3 innings.

3B Nolan Arenado’s RBI double in the seventh inning Friday was his 22nd extra-base hit since the All-Star break, the most in the National League and one behind major league leader Los Angeles Angels OF Josh Hamilton.

OF Brandon Barnes’ pinch-hit single to load the bases in the seventh inning Friday was his 16th pinch hit of the season, the most in the major leagues. He is 6-for-10 as a pinch-hitter against Arizona this season.

RHP Christian Bergman gave up only two hits and one run in 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision Friday. He did not give up a hit until opposing starter RHP Josh Collmenter doubled with two outs in the fifth inning, and the only run charged against him was when reliever Christian Freidrich threw a wild pitch with an in inherited runner on third base and two outs in the sixth. “He’s got a sneaky fastball.,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “The ball gets on you as a hitter. So he can beat the bat even though it is not 95 miles per hour.” Bergman, 1-2 with a 5.74 ERA in five starts, made his second start since coming off the disabled list. He walked four. “I didn’t even know I had a no-hitter going with all the base runners running around,” Bergman said. “I made pitches when I needed to make them to get out of those jams. After the first few innings I settled in and found that release point.”