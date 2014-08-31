Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek made his third straight quality start in a 2-0 victory at Arizona on Saturday, when he went a career-high seven innings for the fourth time this season. It was the second time he has gone seven scoreless, beating Pittsburgh, 8-1, on July 26. He also went seven innings in his June 11 debut against Atlanta. “One of the things I noticed, he felt like he belonged, which is tough to pull off in your major league debut,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “He has a good feel for pitching. A very good sense of awareness of the game.” Matzek, 23, has tweaked his delivery slightly to start more on the first base side of the rubber. “It can create better angles for the pitcher, if they are comfortable and not throwing across their body too much,” Weiss said. “It seems to be working with Tyler.”

1B Matt McBride hit a bases-empty home run in the second inning Saturday, his second homer since being promoted from Triple-A Colorado Springs when SS Troy Tulowitzki was placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. McBride’s first homer was a grand slam against Kansas City on Aug. 20

3B Nolan Arenado made two late-inning defensive plays to help preserve Colorado’s shutout Friday. He went behind the bag at third to field a grounder and threw out Arizona LF Nolan Reimond to end the seventh inning. With two outs and runners on first and second in the eighth, Arenado fielded a chopper by Mark Trumbo and made a strong throw across his body to retire Trumbo.

RHP Tommy Kahnle threw a live batting practice session Saturday afternoon as he progressed from right shoulder inflammation that landed him on the disabled list Aug. 16. “He looked good,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “The ball was jumping out of his hand like it usually does. The command is the thing that maybe takes a little more time to come back.” Kahnle is eligible to return Sept. 1, when rosters expand, and he is expected to be activated soon after.

LHP Christian Friedrich, whose career was stalled because of a back injury in 2012, has made three scoreless appearances out of the bullpen since rejoining the team on Aug. 27, two in the last two games. Manager Walt Weiss has liked what he has seen. “He’s gotten some really funny swings with his slider,” Weiss said. “Guys chasing it well out of the zone and guys taking check swings. That will tell you a lot.” Friedrich has hit 95 mph and has struck out six while allowing one hit in three innings. “It’s only been a couple of times, I get that,” Weiss said. “I‘m not trying to overstate things. He’s going to get chances to pitch this last month and see what that looks like.”