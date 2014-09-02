Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

INF Rafael Ynoa had his contract selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs after his first experience this year at that level. He made his major league debut Monday, entering the game on a double switch in the fifth and going 3-for-4 with an RBI. In 115 games at Colorado Springs, Ynoa, 27, hit .297 with 31 doubles, five home runs, 32 RBI and 66 runs.

LHP Yohan Flande was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs for his third stint this season with the Rockies. He will work out of the bullpen. He relieved LHP Franklin Morales with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth and gave up a two-run double but worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings Monday. In 10 games, nine starts, with the Rockies this season, Flande is 0-5 with a 5.32 ERA. The Rockies selected his contract from Colorado Springs on June 25, hours before Flande made his major league debut against St. Louis. He was optioned to Colorado Springs on July 8, recalled on July 22 and optioned again to Colorado Springs on Aug. 19. At Colorado Springs, Flande went 3-11 with a 5.60 ERA in 18 games, 16 starts.

LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for INF Rafael Ynoz. Logan was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, his fourth DL stint this season and third due to left elbow inflammation. Logan was not going to be able to pitch again this season, so moving him to the 60-day DL is more a matter of paperwork than anything medical. In 35 games this year, Logan went 2-3 with four blown saves and a 6.84 ERA. He was a free agent after the 2013 season, and the Rockies signed him to a three-year, $16.5 million contract, the largest contract they ever gave a relief pitcher.

1B Ben Paulsen was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to begin his third stint with the Rockies after 12 previous games with them. He had a pinch-hit single in the completed portion of a May 22 suspended game and gave the Rockies a 9-7 lead with a pinch-hit two-run homer in the seventh in the regularly scheduled game Monday. He is hitting .417 (15-for-36) with four doubles, two homers and six RBIs. The Rockies selected Paulsen’s contract from Colorado Springs on July 21, optioned him there July 29 and recalled him again Aug. 10. Paulsen was due to be optioned Aug. 16, but when the game that day with the Reds was postponed, he was added to roster as the 26th man for the second game of an Aug. 17 doubleheader and optioned after that game. At Colorado Springs, Paulsen hit .294 in 117 games with 32 doubles, 20 home runs, 76 RBIs and 76 runs.