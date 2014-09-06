Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RF Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-3 with one RBI, two stolen bases in three attempts and was hit by a pitch. He has 64 RBIs from the leadoff spot, the most in the majors. Blackmon also had his first career multi-stolen-base game. It’s the third time this season a Rockies player has had such a game. Corey Dickerson was the last with two stolen bases July 18 at Pittsburgh.

3B Nolan Arenado went 1-for-4 with a home run and one RBI. The home run was his 16th of the season and gave him home runs in consecutive games for the sixth time in his career and third time this season. He also had consecutive games with a homer on July 26-27 against Pittsburgh and April 21-22 against San Francisco.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa, who could have been a free agent after this season, signed a two-year, $25 million contract. The deal was announced late Wednesday night, and the Rockies were off Thursday. De La Rosa, 33, has thrived at Coors Field where he is 44-14 (.759) with a 4.04 ERA in 77 games, including 73 starts. The 44 wins and .759 winning percentage at Coors Field are tops in franchise history, and De La Rosa’s home winning percentage since 2008 is second only to that Zack Greinke’s .778 (58-17). “His run of success here is almost absurd,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said of De La Rosa.

CF Drew Stubbs gave the Rockies a 1-0 lead in the first when he hit his 14th home run and finished 1-for-4. The home run was Stubbs’ 200th career extra-base hit. In his past 29 home games, Stubbs is hitting .340 (32-for-94) with 15 extra-base hits -- seven doubles and eight homers.