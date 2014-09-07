Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

SS Josh Rutledge went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and one run scored before leaving the game on a double-switch in the seventh. It was the third time this season and first since July 25 against Pittsburgh that Rutledge has had two doubles in a game. Each of his past five hits have gone for extra bases.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa gave up six hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings. He had a bouncer glance off his elbow to open the sixth and left four batters later after giving up a run-scoring double and a walk and throwing just 88 pitches. It was just the second time in 14 starts that De La Rosa failed to pitch at least six innings.

1B Justin Morneau went 4-for-6 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored. The four hits were a season high. The home run was Morneau’s 15th of the season. It came against Padres starter Joe Weiland and was the left-handed hitting Morneau’s 12th homer against a right-handed pitcher this year. Morneau is the fifth Rockie to hit at least 15 homer. They are the first National League team with five such players and join Baltimore and Toronto of the American League.

C Michael McKenry went 2-for-4 with a home run, two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored. The home run was his seventh of the season, five of which have come in McKenry’s past 18 games. In 26 games at Coors Field this season, McKenry is hitting .338 (25-for-74) with two doubles, four homers, 10 RBIs and 11 runs scored. In 23 road games, McKenry is hitting .299 (20-for-67) with five doubles, three homers, nine RBIs and eight runs scored.