Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LF Corey Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a double to extend his hitting streak to nine games. At Coors Field this season, Dickerson, who is batting .315 overall, is hitting .365 (76-for-208) with 18 doubles, four triples, 13 homers, 46 RBIs and 43 runs scored. On the road, Dickerson is hitting .254 (44-for-173) with eight doubles, nine homers, 22 RBIs and 25 runs scored.

RF Michael Cuddyer (left hamstring strain) will come off the 15-day disabled list Monday when he is eligible to be activated and the Colorado Rockies begin a series against the Mets at New York. And manager Walt Weiss plans on plugging Cuddyer back in the lineup. “Cuddy’s going to play,” Weiss said before the Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 6-0. “He’s meant a lot to this club. He’s had a tough year physically, but when he’s on the field he still performs at the highest level. At the elite level. He’s been one of our productive and consistent hitters.”

RF Ben Paulsen made his second career start at that position. He left in the sixth after getting hit with a pitch from Tyson Ross in the right elbow. Paulsen is a first baseman by trade and has made his other seven career starts at that position. Paulsen had one play and caught a routine fly ball off the bat of Rene Rivera to end the first. Paulsen’s first career start in RF was also in a day game on Wednesday. He played his final four games in RF at Triple-A Colorado Springs before returning to the Rockies on Sept. 1. Before his start on Wednesday, Paulsen had not practiced playing the carom in the right-field corner and was slow reacting to a ball there but that did not result in giving up an extra base on a hit. He came out for early work to work, among other things, on that aspect of right field before Saturday’s game. Manager Walt Weiss said, “I was impressed with him the last time I put him out there. It was a tough day. I probably picked the toughest time of the year to throw him in right field. I think he’s going to be fine out there. Like I tell the guys when I put them out of position, ‘If you mess up, it’s my fault. You’ve got nothing to lose.’ ”

LHP Franklin Morales allowed four singles with two walks and six strikeouts in six scoreless innings. He won for the first time in eight starts since July 8 against the Padres and broke a three-game losing streak. This was Morales’ first scoreless start of the season and the fifth of six innings or more his career, the last coming June 28, 2012, when he worked seven scoreless innings at Seattle.

C Wilin Rosario (left wrist inflammation) was activated from the 15-day disabled list. He pinch hit in the eighth and doubled. It has been a tough year for Rosario, who is hitting .250 in 92 games with 10 homers and 43 RBIs in 332 at-bats and has been charged with 12 passed balls and has made six errors. Rosario spent two weeks on the disabled list in May with Type-B influenza and then injured his wrist in early June. Manager Walt Weiss said he just wanted to see Rosario “finish strong” to have confidence going into the offseason and “get his stroke back to where it’s been.” Rosario hit 21 homers in 449 at-bats last season and 28 homers in 396 at-bats in 2013. Those are the two highest single-season home run totals in Rockies history for a catcher.