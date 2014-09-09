Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado continued his hot hitting Monday, when he went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in the eighth inning of the Rockies’ 3-2 loss to the Mets. Arenado’s homer was his fourth in his last five games and briefly gave the Rockies a 2-1 lead. He is hitting .293 overall with 18 homers and 60 RBI in 106 games.

LF Corey Dickerson inched closer to reaching the number of plate appearances needed to qualify for the National League batting title Monday, when he went 1-for-5 in the Rockies’ 3-2 loss to the Mets. Dickerson is hitting .313, which, if he had enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting title, would place him just .003 behind Rockies 1B Justin Morneau for the National League lead. Dickerson has 426 plate appearances, 21 shy of the minimum required through 144 games. Assuming the Rockies play 162 games, Dickerson needs to reach 502 plate appearances to qualify for the batting title, which means he must average 4.3 plate appearances over the Rockies’ final 18 games. Dickerson also has 22 homers and 68 RBIs this year.

RHP Christian Bergman will look to win his third straight decision when he takes the mound for the Rockies on Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Bergman earned the win in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he gave up two runs on nine hits while walking none and striking out none over six innings in the Rockies’ 9-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants. In three starts since returning from the disabled list on Aug. 24, Bergman is 2-0 with a 3.57 ERA as he’s lowered his overall ERA from 7.20 to 5.23. This will be the seventh big league start for Bergman, who has never faced the Mets.

1B/OF Michael Cuddyer was activated from the 15-day disabled list Monday and homered in his first at-bat in the second inning of the Rockies’ 3-2 loss to the Mets. It was the only hit in four at-bats for Cuddyer, who returned to the Rockies after missing the minimum amount of time due to a left hamstring strain. Cuddyer has played in just 35 games for the Rockies this season due to hamstring and shoulder injuries but is hitting .328 with seven homers and 20 RBIs.