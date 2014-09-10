Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek will look to build off the best start of his career when he takes the mound for the Rockies on Wednesday night in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Matzek authored his first shutout and first complete game last Friday, when he limited the San Diego Padres to three hits and one walk while striking out three in leading the Rockies to a 3-0 win. It was the third win in as many starts for Matzek, who has thrown 21 2/3 scoreless innings dating back to the second inning against the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 25. Matzek lowered his ERA from 5.38 to 4.32 in that span. He has allowed two runs or less while pitching at least six innings six times in 17 big league starts. Matzek has never faced the Mets.

3B Nolan Arenado went 1-for-3 with a fourth-inning double Tuesday in the Rockies’ 2-0 loss to the Mets. Arenado has a six-game hitting streak, during which he is hitting .280 (7-of-25) with four homers and seven RBIs. Overall this season he is hitting .294 with 18 homers and 60 RBIs in 107 games.

RHP Christian Bergman pitched well in defeat Tuesday, when he took the loss after giving up two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out one over six innings as the Rockies fell to the Mets 2-0. Bergman allowed just five runs over 17 1/3 innings in his last three starts, a stretch in which he has lowered his overall ERA from 6.75 to 4.89. He is 2-3 in seven starts this year for the Rockies.

C Wilin Rosario returned to the starting lineup Tuesday, when he went 1-for-4 in the Rockies’ 2-0 loss to the Mets. Rosario was activated from the 15-day disabled list Sunday after missing 10 games with left wrist inflammation. He entered Monday’s 3-2 loss as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning and caught the remainder of the game. Rosario is hitting .249 with 10 homers and 43 RBIs in 94 games this year.