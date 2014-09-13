Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon collected a pair of hits, both to lead off innings, and scored the team’s only run in the third. Blackmon has 41 multi-hit games this year and is hitting .333 in the first inning, including eight doubles. He’s 4-for-6 in his brief career against Wainwright.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa fell behind 3-0 before getting an out and pitched well after that, but the early hole was too much for Colorado to climb out of and it resulted in De La Rosa’s 11th loss. He retired eight in a row after allowing a 467-foot homer to Matt Holliday in the first, getting good mileage from his splitter. De La Rosa made his team-high 30th start of the year, making him the only pitcher on the staff to reach that number.

1B Justin Morneau (left side intercostal soreness) departed after the top of the sixth inning. Morneau started the night as the National League’s leading hitter at .317, but was hitless in three at-bats, making him 0-for-7 in his career against Adam Wainwright. The Rockies said Morneau is day-to-day.

LHP Boone Logan (elbow) underwent season-ending surgery Thursday to remove a small bone chip. Logan pitched 35 games this year, going 2-3 with a 6.84 ERA and allowing six homers in his 25 innings. He fanned 32 hitters against 11 walks, but just couldn’t keep the ball in the ballpark.

LHP Franklin Morales gets his first career start against St. Louis Saturday night. Morales’ previous two appearances against the Cardinals have been in relief, including two innings on June 23, when he gave up a three-run homer to Matt Adams. Morales is coming off a 6-0 win Sunday over San Diego, when he worked six innings, allowing just four hits with six strikeouts.