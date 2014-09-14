Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

1B Justin Morneau (left side intercostal soreness) didn’t start Saturday night 5-4 loss to St. Louis after departing Friday night’s game before the bottom of the sixth inning. Morneau is second in the National League in batting with a .315 average. He trails only Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison. Morneau leads the Rockies with 43 multihit games and 19 multi-RBI games.

RF Michael Cuddyer notched his fourth three-hit game of the year when St. Louis beat Colorado, 5-4 on Saturday. He was robbed of a fourth when Matt Carpenter dove to his left to deny him a single. It was the first multihit game for Cuddyer since Aug. 17. He had three of the team’s five hits against Shelby Miller.

1B Ben Paulsen, who started for Justin Morneau in Saturday’s 5-4 loss to St. Louis, drove in Colorado’s first run with a two-out single in the fourth. It was his first hit since a Sept. 3 loss to San Francisco. In 48 at-bats, Paulsen is batting .354 with a couple of homers and seven RBIs, and could play more down the stretch if Morneau has to sit out multiple games.

LHP Franklin Morales continues to get himself in trouble with walks and homers. Morales gave up two of each in a 5-4 loss Saturday night to St. Louis. A two-out walk in the second to No. 8 hitter Pete Kozma led directly to three runs thanks to a run-scoring double by pitcher Shelby Miller and a two-run homer by Matt Carpenter. Morales has yielded a team-high 24 homers in 138 2/3 innings.