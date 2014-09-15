Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles saw his record fall to 6-3 with Sunday’s loss. He was able to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the second without allowing a run, but then surrendered three runs in the third on an RBI double by Matt Holliday and a two-run homer by Jhonny Peralta. “They did their damage,” Lyles said. “Good piece of hitting by Holliday and I made a mistake to Peralta, left it over the plate a little more than I wanted to and he hit it a long way.”

3B Nolan Arenado had to leave Sunday’s game in the fourth inning with what was described as a chest contusion. His status was said to be day-to-day.

RHP Christian Bergman will make his eighth major-league start for the Rockies on Monday night against the Dodgers. He allowed two runs in six innings against the Mets in his last start on Sept. 9 but got the loss as the Rockies were shut out.

1B Justin Morneau was out of the lineup for the second consecutive game after injuring his left side on Friday night. He is still listed as day-to-day but the Rockies hope he will be back within a matter of days. Morneau has a .315 average, leaving him tied with Josh Harrison of the Pirates for the lead in the NL batting race. Morneau already has enough plate appearances to qualify for the title.