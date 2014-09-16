Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon went 0-for-4 with a walk, dropping his average to .280, the lowest it has been since he was hitting .200 (1-for-5) after the second game of the season April 1. Blackmon is hitless in his past 12 at-bats and has three hits in his past 22 at-bats.

LHP Rex Brothers relieved RHP Christian Bergman with the bases loaded and no outs in the sixth and gave up a first-pitch, two-run double to Jacob Turner followed by a run-scoring single to Dee Gordon. Those were the only two batters Brothers has faced. In his past five games, he has allowed six of nine inherited runners to score. Brothers was charged with two runs, raising his ERA to a season-high 5.91.

INF Cristhian Adames was recalled from Double-A Tulsa. He was called up and made his major league debut July 29 at Chicago and was optioned back to Triple-A Colorado Springs the following day. In that July 29 game, which the Rockies lost 4-3 in 16 innings, Adames pinch-hit in the 10th and stayed in the game at shortstop. He went 0-for-3 and grounded into an inning-ending double play in the 16th against C John Baker, who was the ninth Cubs pitcher of the game. On Monday, Adames pinch-hit in the eighth and grounded out, then played second base in the ninth.

RHP Christian Bergman pitched five-plus innings and was charged with six runs on nine hits and one walk. He recorded a career-high seven strikeouts. In his previous seven career starts, Bergman had just 17 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings and no more than five strikeouts in a game.

1B Justin Morneau was back in the lineup Monday, and he went 1-for-3 and scored two runs. He left Friday’s game due to left side intercostal soreness, and he sat out Saturday and Sunday.