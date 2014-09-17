Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek gave up a career-high 11 hits but just two runs in 5 1/3 innings. This start snapped his streak of five straight quality starts, which is tied for the longest such streak with Jorge De La Rosa and Jordan Lyles. Matzek is 6-10 with a 4.19 ERA overall in 19 games, 18 starts. But in his past five starts, he is 4-1 with a 1.56 ERA, having allowed six earned runs in 34 2/3 innings.

3B Nolan Arenado was diagnosed with early onset pneumonia on Monday when he underwent tests on a right chest contusion. He sustained that injury last week in New York and re-aggravated it Sunday diving for a ground ball in St. Louis. Manager Walt Weiss said, “He had some fluid in his lungs. He’s going to be down for a little while. But I think we’ll see him again this season.” Arenado underwent an MRI and CT scan Monday to determine whether he might have a rib injury. The tests confirmed the original diagnosis of a bruised chest, but early signs of pneumonia were also revealed.

LF Corey Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a triple, home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. He tied his career high with the four RBIs, having also done it May 10 at Cincinnati. The home run was Dickerson’s team-leading 23rd of the season. He is hitting .307 overall -- .242 with nine homers on the road and .366 with 14 homers at Coors Field.

RHP Eddie Butler was recalled from Double-A Tulsa and is expected to get two starts -- on Saturday against Arizona and Sept. 27 at Los Angeles. After beginning the year at Double-A Tulsa and going 4-4 with a 2.49 ERA in 11 starts, he made his major league debut June 6 against the Los Angeles Dodgers and allowed 10 hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings and lost 7-2. He felt pain beneath his right armpit the following morning and went on the disabled list until July 19. He finished with a combined 20 starts between high Class A Modesto, where he made one start, Tulsa (18 starts) and Triple-A Colorado Springs (one start) and went 6-10 with a 3.99 ERA.