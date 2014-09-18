Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Juan Nicasio relieved starter Jorge De La Rosa and allowed one hit while striking out the side in a scoreless seventh. It was Nicasio’s first appearance in four days and his 15th relief appearance of the season after beginning the season in the rotation and getting optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs after going 5-5 with a 5.92 ERA in 14 starts. In his relief outings, Nicasio is 0-1 with a 3.78 ERA, with three walks and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings.

CF Charlie Blackmon went 5-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and four runs, raising his average six points to .285. It was his third game of at least five hits this season. The others were a five-hit game July 12 against Minnesota and a career-high six-hit game April 4 against Arizona. Blackmon had his 16th game of three or more hits from the leadoff spot, which is tied for the third most in the majors. He joined Larry Walker (1996) as the only player in franchise history to have multiple games of four or more hits and four or more runs.

SS Josh Rutledge went 3-for-5 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored. It was his first multi-hit game since he had two hits on Sept. 8. Rutledge entered the game with four hits and seven strikeouts in his past 22 at-bats. The triple was his team-leading seventh of the season.

1B Justin Morneau went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run, two runs scored and six RBIs -- one short of his career high. Morneau drove in five runs in an eight-run first with a three-run homer and a two-run single, and he became the second player in franchise history to have five RBIs in an inning. Carlos Gonzalez drove in five runs in the fifth on April 27, 2012, against the New York Mets. Morneau became the first player in the majors this season with four games of five or more RBIs and, for the first time in his career, has had multiple games of six or more RBIs. He also did it June 24 against St. Louis.