Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Yohan Flande made his first start since Aug. 17 and gave up two hits and two runs in five innings. He was on a limit of 60-65 pitches and left after throwing 59 pitches, 39 strikes. After his Aug. 17 start, Flande was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs. The Rockies recalled him Sept. 1 when the rosters expanded and put him in the bullpen where he made five scoreless appearances totaling 4 1/3 innings before Thursday. Flande has had trouble getting through a lineup three times. But he throws strikes and has shown the ability to get ground balls -- he got eight in his five innings Thursday -- and the Rockies want to take another look at him as a starter, knowing he can transition easily to the bullpen. Flande, who is 0-5 with a 4.91 ERA in 15 games, nine starts, is scheduled to make his final start of the season on Wednesday at San Diego.

OF Charlie Blackmon, who went 5-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and four runs scored Wednesday, has had three games this season with at least five official at-bats and a hit in each, including a 6-for-6 game. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Blackmon is the sixth player in the modern era to have three 5-for-5 or better games in a single season, joining Hall of Famers Ty Cobb (1922), Tris Speaker (1923), Stan Musial (1948) and Tony Gwynn (1993) and Ichiro Suzuki (2004). Blackmon also became the first player since Kenny Lofton in 1997 to have two games in a single season of five or more hits and four or more runs. Besides Blackmon and Lofton, the only three players to accomplish that feat since 1914 were Al Simmons (1929), Mule Haas (1931) and Roberto Clemente (1961).

3B Nolan Arenado returned to Coors Field after having been diagnosed Monday with early onset pneumonia. But he is likely done for the season, which after Wednesday has nine games remaining. The pneumonia was detected Monday when Arenado underwent an MRI and CT scan on his bruised right chest. A day earlier in St. Louis, Arenado dove for a ball and left the game after aggravating the chest injury he sustained in New York earlier in the road trip.

1B Justin Morneau, who tied a Rockies franchise with five RBIs in the first inning Wednesday, became the first player with five or more RBIs in the first since Boston’s David Ortiz had six first-inning RBIs on Aug. 12, 2008. Ortiz hit two three-run homers in a 19-17 win over the Texas Rangers. On Thursday, Morneau went 0-for-5, dropping his average to .317, two points behind Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison in the National League batting race.

C Wilin Rosario hit the first walk-off homer of his career, a two-run shot off Arizona closer Addison Reed with two out to give the Rockies a 7-6 win. Rosario went 4-for-5 with a double, his 12th homer of the season, three RBIs and one run scored. He has hit safely in eight straight games, going 12-for-25 in that stretch with three doubles, eight RBIs and two homers to raise his average to .265. That is the highest it has been since he was at that mark on April 22.