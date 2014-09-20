Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Rafael Ynoa, playing his 11th game in the majors, went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs, setting career highs in hits and RBIs. Four of his nine games with an official at-bat have been multi-hit games.

RHP Juan Nicasio has found a niche in the bullpen, where he began pitching this season after faltering as a starter with the Rockies and at Triple-A Colorado Springs after being optioned there June 16. Nicasio began pitching in relief at Triple-A and has continued in that role since being recalled Aug. 7. Nicasio is 5-5 with a 5.92 ERA in 14 starts with the Rockies with 26 walks and 46 strikeouts in 73 innings. In 15 relief appearances has retired the first batter 12 times and is 0-1 with a 3.78 ERA and four walks and 15 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings. Manager Walt Weiss said, “I think he’s responded well to the (reliever) role. I think it suits him, in my opinion. To me, going out there and being able to sprint for an inning or two works. He likes to go and attack hitters. With a bullpen role, he doesn’t have to think about scouting reports as much.”

RHP Eddie Butler will make his second start for the Rockies on Saturday, 3 1/2 months after his major league debut June 6. In that game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Butler threw 87 pitches in 5 1/3 innings and gave up 10 hits and six runs in a 7-2 loss. “I thought his debut was better than the line,” manager Walt Weiss said. “I don’t think his debut was all that bad.” Butler gave up two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth. He reported to Coors Field the next morning with soreness under his right armpit and ended up on the 15-day disabled list where he stayed until being activated July 19 and optioned to Double-A Tulsa where he began the season. There, Butler got into a habit of overthrowing, which caused him to tilt to his right and, consequently, raise his arm angle enough to take some of the sink and movement off his pitches. Working with Tulsa pitching coach Darryl Scott, who is finishing the season with the Rockies, Butler has come a long way toward rectifying that mechanical flaw, which bodes well for Saturday and Sept. 27 when he will start at Los Angeles. Weiss said, “He’s a very talented kid, and we’re looking forward to getting a couple looks at him.”

RF Michael Cuddyer drove in a career-high seven runs with a grand slam in the sixth and a three-run double on his next at-bat in the eighth. The seven RBIs were the most by a Rockies player this year and the most since Jason Giambi drove in seven runs at Philadelphia on May 19, 2011. The grand slam was the eighth of Cuddyer’s career, his first since May 30, 2012, against Houston and the fourth by the Rockies this season. Matt McBride hit the last one on August 20 against Kansas City. Cuddyer went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored and has gone 12-for-25 while hitting safely in six straight games.

C Wilin Rosario went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, extending his hitting streak to a season-high seven games. During the streak, Rosario is 15-for-29 and has raised his average to .270, the highest it has been since he was hitting .277 (13-for-47) on April 16.