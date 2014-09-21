Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

SS Josh Rutledge went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, his fourth homer of the season, on Saturday. It was his first homer since July 20 at Pittsburgh and his first at Coors Field this season. Rutledge went 177 at-bats without hitting a home run.

LF Corey Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs Saturday. He leads the Rockies with 24 home runs and is hitting .371 (85-for-229) at Coors Field this season with 18 doubles, six triples, 15 homers and 53 RBIs. Dickerson has hit safely in six straight games, going 9-for-21 to raise his average to .312. His hitting streak has come at home after Dickerson went 3-for-21 in seven games on the road.

RHP Eddie Butler gave up five hits and one run in six innings Saturday and threw 53 of 83 pitches for strikes to win his first major league game in his second career start. The first was June 6. After that game, Butler went on the 15-day disabled list with inflammation in the back of his right shoulder before finishing the season at Double-A Tulsa. Butler became the 11th Rockies player to win his first or second major league start. Tyler Matzek did it in his major league debut on June 11.

LHP Franklin Morales pitched a scoreless seventh inning, giving him three scoreless innings in two outings since he was moved back to the bullpen after his last start Sept. 13 and replaced by LHP Yohan Flande in the rotation. Morales needed just 13 pitches to work two innings on Thursday when he gave up one hit. He also allowed one hit in his 15-pitch inning against Arizona but threw 12 strikes.