Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LF Corey Dickerson batted first for the eighth time this season and went 0-for-5, hitting into a double play and striking out twice. Dickerson, who is batting .308, nonetheless finished the season at Coors Field batting .363 (85-for-234) where he hit 15 of his team-leading 24 home runs.

1B Justin Morneau got a scheduled day off as manager Walt Weiss planned to play him in three of four games in the series. Morneau is hitting .318 and in a tie for the lead in the National League batting race with Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison, who went 2-for-4 Sunday to raise his average one point to .318. Morneau finished the season with a .327 (87-for-266) average at Coors Field. He is hitting .308 (68-for-221) on the road and will complete the season at San Diego’s Petco Park and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

RF Michael Cuddyer led off the seventh with his 10th homer, an opposite-field shot to right-center that went an estimated 424 feet. Cuddyer, who has missed 99 games while on the disabled list three times this season, has just 171 at-bats this year. But he has reached double figures in home runs for the eighth time in nine seasons.

C Wilin Rosario went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and three runs scored. He has scored at least one run in six consecutive games, matching a career-best streak from Sept. 9-15, 2012. Since returning from the disabled list on Sept. 7, Rosario has hit .462 (18-for-39) with five doubles, two homers, 10 RBIs and nine runs scored.