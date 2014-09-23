FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2014 / 5:52 AM / 3 years ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Tyler Matzek lost a pitching duel with San Diego LHP Eric Stults on Monday, but the Colorado rookie impressed both managers with his effort. “That young man from Orange County has a good arm,” Padres manager Bud Black, a former pitching coach, said after his team pulled out a 1-0 win.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 2-for-3 Monday to stretch his hitting streak to four games. He is 6-for-15 (.400) during the run.

RHP Brooks Brown struck out two Padres in a scoreless eighth inning Monday night. That extended his career-best scoreless innings streak to 8 1/3 innings.

1B Justin Morneau was 2-for-4 Monday night with a single and a double (that was misplayed by Padres LF Tommy Medica) to move past Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison in the race for the National League batting title. Morneau is hitting .320. Harrison, who went 1-for-4 Monday, is hitting .318. If Morneau wins the batting title, he will owe a thank-you to the Padres. He is hitting .429 against San Diego this season (24-for-56 with five doubles, three homers and eight RBIs in 16 games).

