Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Rafael Ynoa was 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored Tuesday night to extend his hitting streak to six straight games. Ynoa is hitting .462 (12-for-26) during the streak with five doubles, a triple and seven RBIs.

2B DJ LeMahieu was 1-for-4 with an RBI single Tuesday night. On his career, LeMahieu is hitting .344 against the Padres (45-for-128) with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa allowed two runs on seven hits and four walks with seven strikeouts over six innings Tuesday night. Although he didn’t get the decision, De La Rosa has an 8-3 lifetime record against the Padres with a 4.41 earned-run average in 23 games (19 starts). Since 2010, De La Rosa is 3-0 against the Padres with a 3.69 ERA in 13 starts. He has held the Padres to three or fewer runs in each of his last six starts.

RHP LaTroy Hawkins picked up his 23rd save Tuesday while lowering his ERA to 3.38. It is the third-highest save total of his career and the most since he had 25 in 2004. “Hawkins has had a very nice year for us,” said Rockies manager Walt Weiss.