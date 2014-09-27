FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch
September 28, 2014 / 5:39 AM / 3 years ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jordan Lyles (7-4) was charged with five runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked none. “He threw the ball better than whatever his line ended up,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “Gave up some soft hits in the six. He’s done a nice job for us.”

1B Justin Morneau, who went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs in Friday night’s loss to the Dodgers, nudged ahead of Josh Harrison of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League batting race. Morneau finished the night with a .319 batting average to .318 for Harrison. “Very cool to see the season (Morneau‘s) put together,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “One of those guys you pull extra hard for. He’s doing it right up until the last out of the season.” Weiss said Morneau’s home run was one of the hardest hits he’s had this season. “To hit the ball the opposite way, the big part of the field at this place at night, you don’t see that happen very often,” Weiss said.

INF Ben Paulsen hit a solo home run off Dodgers LHP J.P. Howell in the ninth. It was Paulsen’s third home run.

LHP Franklin Morales relieved RHP Jordan Lyles in Friday night’s defeat by the Dodgers. Morales failed to record an out, facing four batters and allowing two runs on two hits.

