Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Eddie Butler faced the Dodgers for the second time this season and, fortunately for him, experienced a different fate than the first time. However, the result was the same as the Rockies lost again to the Dodgers in a game started by Butler. Butler was charged with five runs and eight hits with three walks and no strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings but didn’t factor into the decision. “He looked pretty sharp early, (but) it got away from him in the fifth,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “I felt like he threw some good sinkers, but I think he started to catch a lot of the plate in the fifth inning and he got nicked up there. I think he’s shown some promise here and something to look forward. Got some things to build on. Overall, I think he threw the ball pretty well. There’s a lot to like about Eddie.”

1B Justin Morneau was held out of the starting lineup Saturday as he tries to become the seventh Colorado player to capture a batting title. Morneau was batting .319 entering Saturday’s game compared with .318 for Pittsburgh Pirates INF Josh Harrison. Manager Walt Weiss said he hasn’t decided whether Morneau will play again. How Harrison fares on Sunday will determine that. “He’s worked very hard to put himself in this position,” Weiss said of Morneau. “People talk about backing into a batting title, and all of that stuff, but I don’t believe there is such a thing. It takes six months to win it. He’s had a great, great year.” INF/OF Michael Cuddyer started at 1B.

RHP LaTroy Hawkins made his 1,000 career appearance in the eighth inning Saturday night. Hawkins, 41, became the 16th major league pitcher to accomplish the feat. “Great night for LaTroy,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said.

INF Ben Paulsen homered for the second time in as many games, driving the first pitch he saw from Dodgers LHP Paco Rodriguez into the right-field bleachers and forcing extra innings. Paulsen, who has four home runs, also homered in the ninth inning of Friday night’s loss to the Dodgers. “He’s made quite an impresssion,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “Good hitter. Really pretty swing. He’s done a nice job.”