Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He was initially optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque before the Rockies moved him to the major league DL. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

RHP David Hale (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa (left groin tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched just 2 1/3 innings in Cactus League games, but he might be able to return in mid-April.