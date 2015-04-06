FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
April 6, 2015 / 9:53 PM / 2 years ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lower back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He was initially optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque before the Rockies moved him to the major league DL. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

RHP David Hale (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa (left groin tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched just 2 1/3 innings in Cactus League games, but he might be able to return in mid-April.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
