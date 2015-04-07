Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles takes the mound for the first time this season Tuesday when the Rockies continue their season-opening three-game series at Milwaukee. Lyles will be pitching on short rest; he was tagged for three runs on three walks and a wild pitch in 1 1/3 innings Friday against Seattle. After spending his first three seasons with the Astros, he was traded to Colorado and got off to a good start in 2014, going 3-0 with a 2.70 in six April starts.

LF Corey Dickerson started the season on a high note Monday, going 2-for-5 with a double, a run and four RBIs. It was an impressive showing for Dickerson, who was expected to hit second but was slotted sixth when manager Walt Weiss posted his lineup card Monday morning.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa was with the Rockies on Monday for the season opener in Milwaukee even though he begins the season on the disabled list. He will make a rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Albuquerque. De La Rosa was bothered all spring by a left groin injury but felt good after a 45-pitch simulated game Sunday. The plan is for him to throw about 75 pitches Thursday, and if all goes well, he will rejoin the team April 14, which would be the first time Colorado needs a fifth starter.

C Wilin Rosario will serve as the backup to 1B Justin Morneau this season, manager Walt Weiss said Monday. Rosario spent his first four seasons as the Rockies’ catcher, but when Colorado signed Nick Hundley to a two-year contract last winter, Rosario was converted to first base. Daniel Descalso serves as a third option at first base.