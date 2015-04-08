Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Eddie Butler takes the mound for the first time this season Wednesday when the Rockies wrap up their season-opening series at Milwaukee. Butler made only three starts last season because of issues with his shoulder, but he reported to camp feeling strong and went 1-4 with a 5.29 ERA in six Cactus League appearances (four starts).

1B Justin Morneau left Tuesday’s game after he was hit in the neck by a throw while running the bases in the seventh inning. Manager Walt Weiss said the move was mostly precautionary, and he expects Morneau to be available Wednesday. Morneau went 1-for-4 with a double, improving his career average against the Brewers to .327 -- the second best of any active player with at least 150 at-bats. In games at Miller Park, the former Twins and Pittsburgh standout has a .309 career average. Morneau was the NL batting champ last year with a .319 average to go along with 17 home runs and 82 RBIs.

RHP LaTroy Hawkins made his first appearance and earned his first save of the season Tuesday, giving up one hit and striking out one in a scoreless inning. The 41-year-old, 20-year veteran went 4-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 23 saves last season.

SS Troy Tulowitzki had two hits Tuesday, including his third double of the season, as the Rockies beat the Brewers 5-2. In his first two games, Tulowitzki is 5-for-10 with two RBIs and four runs. His offense is a welcome sight for the Rockies, who struggled last season after Tulowitzki went down with a hip injury in July and underwent season-ending surgery in August.