Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Christian Bergman made his first relief appearance in the majors -- in addition to 10 starts -- and ended up the winning pitcher. He relieved starter Tyler Matzek with runners on first and second and no outs in the fifth and got Starlin Castro to ground into a double play, after falling behind 3-0 in the count, and Mike Olt to ground out. Bergman began last season in Triple-A and in 10 starts totaling 54 2/3 innings with the Rockies, he went 3-5 with a 5.93 ERA. The Rockies opened this season with a four-man rotation and LHP Jorge De La Rosa on the disabled list. Had De La Rosa been healthy, Bergman likely would have begun the season in the rotation at Triple-A Albuquerque. Instead, he is in the bullpen as a long reliever and pitched Friday for the first time in one week since his final Cactus League appearance.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa (left groin strain) is on course to be activated and start Tuesday at San Francisco when the Rockies need a fifth starter for the first time this season. In a rehab start Thursday night for Triple-A Albuquerque, De La Rosa threw 57 pitches, 38 strikes, while allowing one run on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Manager Walt Weiss said, “He came out of it healthy. That was really the only thing we were looking to take away, so all signs are good.” The groin strain caused De La Rosa’s Cactus League debut to be delayed twice, and he pitched just 2 1/3 innings in one exhibition game on March 20 before aggravating the groin and departing the game.

1B Wilin Rosario started his first game of the season. His pinch-hit home run in the 10th inning Wednesday night enabled the Rockies to beat the Brewers 5-4 and sweep a three-game series. Manager Walt Weiss said, “Even before that Milwaukee series, when I looked ahead, I felt there was a good chance he’d start today. It didn’t have anything to do with (Rosario’s game-winning homer.) It’s a nice way to come into this game off that at-bat.” Rosario went 0-for-3 before being replaced in the sixth by 1B Justin Morneau on a double switch.

CF Drew Stubbs made his first start of the season and was called out on strikes on both of his at-bats. The right-handed hitting Stubbs, who runs very well, batted sixth and left-handed hitting Corey Dickerson hit leadoff against Cubs LHP Travis Wood. Manager Walt Weiss, when asked about batting Stubbs first, said, “I like Stubbs in the second half of the lineup. With (Dickerson) it’s a dangerous bat at the top. When we get into that bullpen and the lineup rolls over, he’s going to get a right-handed pitcher at some point in the game, and I like that.” What Weiss left unsaid when talking about not hitting Stubbs atop the lineup was Stubbs’ high strikeout totals. Lack of contact has been a longstanding problem for Stubbs, who had 136 strikeouts last year in his first season with the Rockies. He has had at least that many in each of the past five seasons and has averaged one strikeout every 3.02 at-bats in his career. Contact was an acute problem for Stubbs in spring training as he struck out 25 times in 50 at-bats. He has three strikeouts in three at-bats in the two games he has played this season.