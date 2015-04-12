Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon’s error in the sixth inning Saturday was the first by the Rockies this season. He went 1-for-4 with a double, walk and strikeout. While he is batting .250, Blackmon, the Rockies’ primary leadoff hitter, has a team-leading eight strikeouts in 20 at-bats and a .261 on-base percentage.

3B Nolan Arenado, who went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday, has hit safely in each of the Rockies’ five games and has an extra-base hit in four of them. Arenado is batting .450 (9-for-20) with four doubles, two homers and seven RBIs. He has a .500 on-base percentage and a .950 slugging percentage.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa (left groin strain) will make a second rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Albquerque rather than be activated to start at San Francisco when the Rockies first need a fifth starter. On Thursday, De La Rosa worked four innings for Albuquerque and threw 57 pitches while allowing one run, four hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Manager Walt Weiss said the Rockies want De La Rosa to build his pitch count with a second rehab start. “If he came back and made a start in San Francisco, he’d be at a five-inning, 75-pitch limit or in that neighborhood,” Weiss said. “It makes it a little to deal with the game when a guy’s on that type of limit.” De La Rosa had a bullpen session Saturday that Weiss said went well and the second rehab start “gives him a little more time to feel more confident mentally about the groin and at the same time, we get to build him up over another start.”

RHP Kyle Kendrick made his Rockies debut at Coors Field on Saturday. He pitched into the sixth inning and gave up a career-high eight runs, all earned, and allowed eight hits and five walks with three strikeouts. Kendrick also allowed three homers, all solo shots, to Chris Coghlan and Mike Olt, back-to-back with two outs in the third, and to Starlin Castro leading off the fifth. Playing with the Phillies last season in cozy Citizen Bank Park, Kendrick allowed 25 home runs in 199 innings. Fourteen of those homers came in 100 2/3 innings in his starts at home.