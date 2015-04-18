Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

OF Charlie Blackmon stung LHP Clayton Kershaw for a two-run home run in the fifth inning. It was Blackmon’s first homer of the season and his first in Dodger Stadium in 18 games.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. LeMahieu had his nine-game hitting streak end. He is batting .474.

SS Troy Tulowitzki, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI, lined a solo home run off LHP Clayton Kershaw to lead off the fourth inning. It was the first of the season for Tulowitzki, who went deep 21 times last season.

OF Carlos Gonzalez didn’t play because manager Walt Weiss wanted to give him an extra day off. “I targed this date to give some our lefties a day off,” Weiss said before Friday’s game. “Really, I wanted to get some right-handers in, it gives me a chance to give (Drew) Stubbs in the lineup, get him involved. (Clayton) Kershaw’s a tough at-bat for anybody, let alone a left-handed batter.”

RHP Kyle Kendrick (1-2) was battered for six runs on seven hits with four walks and six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings as the Rockies (7-3) had a three-game winning streak end. They also lost on the road for the first time in seven games. “He battled through most of the night, got in some tough counts early and they’re swinging the bats well,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “He battled. Tried to get him through the fifth there, but felt like he was at the end of the line.”