Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles (1-1) gave up four runs on five hits with five walks and five strikeouts in six innings in Saturday’s loss to the Dodgers. Lyles has never won in four career starts at Dodger Stadium. “I thought Jordan battled well, had some walks he had to work around, but thought he did a good job of keeping us in position. We just haven’t played quite clean enough to beat their two aces,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said, referring to RHP Zack Greinke and LHP Clayton Kershaw, who beat the Rockies on Friday night.

2B DJ LeMahieu hit a two-run home run and chased Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke in the seventh inning Saturday night. It was LeMahieu’s first homer of the season and his first against the Dodgers in 41 career games.

1B Justin Morneau also was back in the lineup after getting an off day Friday. Morneau was 1-for-3.

OF Carlos Gonzalez returned to the lineup after getting the day off Friday. Gonzalez went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. He is batting .214.

C Nick Hundley, who the Rockies signed as a free agent during the off-season, has already made an impact through the first 10 games, particularly with the pitching staff. “Nick’s been great, he’s been outstanding,” manager Walt Weiss said. “Shown great leadership, intelligence, he’s established relationships in a short period of time with our pitchers. It’s been a great fit so far. He’s done an outstanding job.”